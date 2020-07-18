829 SW 58TH Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful 3/3 condo in Rockwood Villas minutes from North Florida Regional Hospital, the Oaks Mall, Butler Plaza and I-75! 10 minute drive to Shands and UF! Ceramic tile throughout the main living space on the ground floor. Combination dining and living room, screened in porch, and spacious ground floor bedroom with an attached bath. Upstairs features two bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms. Master includes walk-in closet! Laminate wood floors in the bedrooms. W/D included! Medium pets are welcome with pet deposit! Community features two community pools, tennis and volleyball courts, and a bus stop right outside the entrance of Rockwood!