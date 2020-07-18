All apartments in Gainesville
829 SW 58TH Terrace
829 SW 58TH Terrace

829 Southwest 58th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

829 Southwest 58th Terrace, Gainesville, FL 32607

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 3/3 condo in Rockwood Villas minutes from North Florida Regional Hospital, the Oaks Mall, Butler Plaza and I-75! 10 minute drive to Shands and UF! Ceramic tile throughout the main living space on the ground floor. Combination dining and living room, screened in porch, and spacious ground floor bedroom with an attached bath. Upstairs features two bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms. Master includes walk-in closet! Laminate wood floors in the bedrooms. W/D included! Medium pets are welcome with pet deposit! Community features two community pools, tennis and volleyball courts, and a bus stop right outside the entrance of Rockwood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 SW 58TH Terrace have any available units?
829 SW 58TH Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 SW 58TH Terrace have?
Some of 829 SW 58TH Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 SW 58TH Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
829 SW 58TH Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 SW 58TH Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 SW 58TH Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 829 SW 58TH Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 829 SW 58TH Terrace offers parking.
Does 829 SW 58TH Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 SW 58TH Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 SW 58TH Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 829 SW 58TH Terrace has a pool.
Does 829 SW 58TH Terrace have accessible units?
No, 829 SW 58TH Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 829 SW 58TH Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 SW 58TH Terrace has units with dishwashers.
