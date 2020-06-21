All apartments in Gainesville
721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10
721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10

721 Northwest 10th Street · (352) 337-9255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

721 Northwest 10th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601
Fifth Avenue

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 Available 08/06/20 Luxury 3 Bed / 3 Bath St. Augustine Style Cottage -- Walk to UF - Now renting for Fall 2020!! Incredible 3BR/3BA craftsman style house less than 10 minutes walking distance from campus. From this beautiful property you can stroll to midtown, football games, and into class. Enjoy the privacy of a house, and the convenience of one parking space per bedroom. Inside this luxury cottage you'll enjoy private balconies, luxury vinyl wood plank floor and porcelain tile throughout, large windows for natural lighting, a gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, a breakfast bar, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom is a master suite with a private bathroom and spacious closet. There are two bedrooms downstairs with large closets, en-suite bathrooms featuring elegant tile flooring and full-size bathtub/shower combo with custom tile enclosure. Stroll up the hardwood stairs and you will find a grand living room and kitchen open up to private balconies as well as a third spacious bedroom with a large walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. The houses have digitally-controlled central AC/Heat and feature energy efficient construction so your utility bill will be low. Each of the bedrooms have ceiling fans, as does the living room. Washer and dryer are included as well as professional landscaping, high-speed internet, parking, and regular pest control service.

(RLNE3608848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 have any available units?
721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 have?
Some of 721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 pet-friendly?
No, 721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 does offer parking.
Does 721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 have a pool?
No, 721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 does not have a pool.
Does 721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
