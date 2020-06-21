Amenities

721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 Available 08/06/20 Luxury 3 Bed / 3 Bath St. Augustine Style Cottage -- Walk to UF - Now renting for Fall 2020!! Incredible 3BR/3BA craftsman style house less than 10 minutes walking distance from campus. From this beautiful property you can stroll to midtown, football games, and into class. Enjoy the privacy of a house, and the convenience of one parking space per bedroom. Inside this luxury cottage you'll enjoy private balconies, luxury vinyl wood plank floor and porcelain tile throughout, large windows for natural lighting, a gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, a breakfast bar, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom is a master suite with a private bathroom and spacious closet. There are two bedrooms downstairs with large closets, en-suite bathrooms featuring elegant tile flooring and full-size bathtub/shower combo with custom tile enclosure. Stroll up the hardwood stairs and you will find a grand living room and kitchen open up to private balconies as well as a third spacious bedroom with a large walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. The houses have digitally-controlled central AC/Heat and feature energy efficient construction so your utility bill will be low. Each of the bedrooms have ceiling fans, as does the living room. Washer and dryer are included as well as professional landscaping, high-speed internet, parking, and regular pest control service.



