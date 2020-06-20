All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 701 NW 4th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
701 NW 4th Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

701 NW 4th Ave

701 Northwest 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

701 Northwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Fifth Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
701 NW 4th Ave Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House Now Leasing for Fall 2020!! - You have to see this great 3 bedroom 1 bath House! No need to feel worried about space in this house, as there is more that enough room. With a good sized kitchen, living room, and dining room, this house feels very spacious. This house also has a fenced in backyard, making it perfect for doing activities! on top of the backyard you also get a mudroom in the back of the house. Located near midtown and downtown, this is an awesome location for students who don't mind a bike ride to campus and like to enjoy the local restaurants near by. Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!

(RLNE5796746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 NW 4th Ave have any available units?
701 NW 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 701 NW 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
701 NW 4th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 NW 4th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 NW 4th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 701 NW 4th Ave offer parking?
No, 701 NW 4th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 701 NW 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 NW 4th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 NW 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 701 NW 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 701 NW 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 701 NW 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 701 NW 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 NW 4th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 NW 4th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 NW 4th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University