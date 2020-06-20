Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

701 NW 4th Ave Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House Now Leasing for Fall 2020!! - You have to see this great 3 bedroom 1 bath House! No need to feel worried about space in this house, as there is more that enough room. With a good sized kitchen, living room, and dining room, this house feels very spacious. This house also has a fenced in backyard, making it perfect for doing activities! on top of the backyard you also get a mudroom in the back of the house. Located near midtown and downtown, this is an awesome location for students who don't mind a bike ride to campus and like to enjoy the local restaurants near by. Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!



(RLNE5796746)