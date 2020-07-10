507 NW 36TH Terrace

Amenities

FOR RENT available beginning of August 2020! 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, formal living, recreational room, den, sun room and an enclosed porch or solarium that could be a bedroom if a wardrobe closet were added! Close proximity to the University of Florida, shopping, restaurants, Oaks Mall and major hospitals! Block home with metal roof, 2 carport parking PLUS a semi-circular driveway for extra parking spaces. Bamboo floors, fireplace, updated kitchen, big utility room and a nice-sized yard! CALL NOW!