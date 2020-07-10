All apartments in Gainesville
507 NW 36TH Terrace
507 NW 36TH Terrace

507 Northwest 36th Terrace · (352) 317-5681
Location

507 Northwest 36th Terrace, Gainesville, FL 32607

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2285 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
FOR RENT available beginning of August 2020! 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, formal living, recreational room, den, sun room and an enclosed porch or solarium that could be a bedroom if a wardrobe closet were added! Close proximity to the University of Florida, shopping, restaurants, Oaks Mall and major hospitals! Block home with metal roof, 2 carport parking PLUS a semi-circular driveway for extra parking spaces. Bamboo floors, fireplace, updated kitchen, big utility room and a nice-sized yard! CALL NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 NW 36TH Terrace have any available units?
507 NW 36TH Terrace has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 NW 36TH Terrace have?
Some of 507 NW 36TH Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 NW 36TH Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
507 NW 36TH Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 NW 36TH Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 507 NW 36TH Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 507 NW 36TH Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 507 NW 36TH Terrace offers parking.
Does 507 NW 36TH Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 NW 36TH Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 NW 36TH Terrace have a pool?
No, 507 NW 36TH Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 507 NW 36TH Terrace have accessible units?
No, 507 NW 36TH Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 507 NW 36TH Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 NW 36TH Terrace has units with dishwashers.
