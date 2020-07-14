All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

4211 NW 14th Place

4211 Northwest 14th Place · (352) 373-7578 ext. 714
Location

4211 Northwest 14th Place, Gainesville, FL 32605
Westmoreland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4211 NW 14th Place · Avail. Sep 11

$1,379

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
4211 NW 14th Place Available 09/11/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Westwood Estates - Nice home located in convenient Westwood Estates neighborhood just off NW 43rd Avenue. Convenient to Publix, Post Office, Restaurants, schools and more.

Recently updated kitchen and bath with newer counter tops and cabinets. Fenced yard, carport. W/D hook ups only.
New interior paint and new vinyl laminate floors throughout completed in 2019.

No pets.

Contact Suzanne Melton at Union Properties to schedule a tour!
Suzanne@rentgainesville.com
(352) 373-7578

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2288584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 NW 14th Place have any available units?
4211 NW 14th Place has a unit available for $1,379 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 4211 NW 14th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4211 NW 14th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 NW 14th Place pet-friendly?
No, 4211 NW 14th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 4211 NW 14th Place offer parking?
Yes, 4211 NW 14th Place offers parking.
Does 4211 NW 14th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 NW 14th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 NW 14th Place have a pool?
No, 4211 NW 14th Place does not have a pool.
Does 4211 NW 14th Place have accessible units?
No, 4211 NW 14th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 NW 14th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 NW 14th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4211 NW 14th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4211 NW 14th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
