Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings and charm galore at this 1/1 apartment in the historic Duck Pond neighborhood. Walking distance to downtown, this unit has a decorative (non-working) fireplace, crown molding and water, pest control and lawn services are included. No dogs allowed. 1st month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit are required for move-in. Lease term until July 30, 2021.