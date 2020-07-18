All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:59 PM

3941 SW 5th Place

3941 Southwest 5th Place · (352) 317-5681
Location

3941 Southwest 5th Place, Gainesville, FL 32607
Sugarfoot

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Single-family home FOR RENT! Centrally located in Anglewood/Fletcher Heights area! Flood zone X! This updated home boasts of 2268 sq ft of heated and cooled space, with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a formal living room, a family/game room, massive kitchen/dining area, huge utility area with den/office off of it and sitting on 0.34 acre lot! Features include 2013-ROOF, freshly painted inside & out, newer stainless steel appliances, remodeled kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and corian counters, remodeled baths, electrical upgrade, new carpets in living and one bedroom, oak wood floors throughout, new garage opener, updated gas piping, oversized stove/oven, wall oven/microwave, updated doors, 392 sq ft of garage. covered/enclosed porch PLUS extra concrete pad for more parking off driveway! Additional features include solar tunes and skylights, dramatic brick fireplace and gorgeous yard space! Quick drive to UF, UF Health and VA hospitals! Directly across shopping, cinemas and restaurants! Zoned Littlewood Elem, Westwood and GHS! CALL NOW! Some pics are digitally staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 SW 5th Place have any available units?
3941 SW 5th Place has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 SW 5th Place have?
Some of 3941 SW 5th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 SW 5th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3941 SW 5th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 SW 5th Place pet-friendly?
No, 3941 SW 5th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 3941 SW 5th Place offer parking?
Yes, 3941 SW 5th Place offers parking.
Does 3941 SW 5th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3941 SW 5th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 SW 5th Place have a pool?
No, 3941 SW 5th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3941 SW 5th Place have accessible units?
No, 3941 SW 5th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 SW 5th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3941 SW 5th Place has units with dishwashers.
