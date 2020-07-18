3941 SW 5th Place

Amenities

Single-family home FOR RENT! Centrally located in Anglewood/Fletcher Heights area! Flood zone X! This updated home boasts of 2268 sq ft of heated and cooled space, with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a formal living room, a family/game room, massive kitchen/dining area, huge utility area with den/office off of it and sitting on 0.34 acre lot! Features include 2013-ROOF, freshly painted inside & out, newer stainless steel appliances, remodeled kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and corian counters, remodeled baths, electrical upgrade, new carpets in living and one bedroom, oak wood floors throughout, new garage opener, updated gas piping, oversized stove/oven, wall oven/microwave, updated doors, 392 sq ft of garage. covered/enclosed porch PLUS extra concrete pad for more parking off driveway! Additional features include solar tunes and skylights, dramatic brick fireplace and gorgeous yard space! Quick drive to UF, UF Health and VA hospitals! Directly across shopping, cinemas and restaurants! Zoned Littlewood Elem, Westwood and GHS! CALL NOW! Some pics are digitally staged.