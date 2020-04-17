All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 3915 SW 2nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
3915 SW 2nd Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

3915 SW 2nd Ave

3915 Southwest 2nd Avenue · (352) 213-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3915 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32607
Sugarfoot

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1516 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Copy & Paste for Virtual Tour
https://vimeo.com/422867485

3 bedroom/2 bath home with a bonus room for rent in the heart of Gainesville! Located just down the street from the University of Florida, Shands/UF Health and hospital across the street from shopping and restaurants, this home is in prime location! Wood, terrazzo, and tile floors can be found throughout the home which also features a pool, greenhouse, fireplace, and screened porch. Pool Maintenance not included. Call Chris at (352) 213-1010 today to take a tour!
3 bedroom/2 bath home with a bonus room for rent in the heart of Gainesville! Located just down the street from the University of Florida, Shands/UF Health and hospital across the street from shopping and restaurants, this home is in prime location! Wood, terrazzo, and tile floors can be found throughout the home which also features a pool, greenhouse, fireplace, and screened porch. Pool Maintenance not included. Call Chris at (352) 213-1010 today to take a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 SW 2nd Ave have any available units?
3915 SW 2nd Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 SW 2nd Ave have?
Some of 3915 SW 2nd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 SW 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3915 SW 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 SW 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3915 SW 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 3915 SW 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 3915 SW 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3915 SW 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3915 SW 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 SW 2nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3915 SW 2nd Ave has a pool.
Does 3915 SW 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3915 SW 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 SW 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3915 SW 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3915 SW 2nd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity