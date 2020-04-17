3915 SW 2nd Ave

Amenities

https://vimeo.com/422867485



3 bedroom/2 bath home with a bonus room for rent in the heart of Gainesville! Located just down the street from the University of Florida, Shands/UF Health and hospital across the street from shopping and restaurants, this home is in prime location! Wood, terrazzo, and tile floors can be found throughout the home which also features a pool, greenhouse, fireplace, and screened porch. Pool Maintenance not included. Call Chris at (352) 213-1010 today to take a tour!

