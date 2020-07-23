All apartments in Gainesville
3855 NW 14th Pl
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

3855 NW 14th Pl

3855 Northwest 14th Place · (352) 332-6842
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3855 Northwest 14th Place, Gainesville, FL 32605
Westmoreland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3855 NW 14th Pl · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
3855 NW 14th Pl Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 Bath fenced - This concrete block home is a MUST SEE!. Home sits on a private, wooded, corner lot and has a large, generous screened lanai with roll down shades for privacy. Back yard is fenced Owners bedroom has a walk in shower and hall bath has tub only. New Carpet being installed July 2020 along with painting of the base boards and door frames rest of the house is tile or laminate plank flooring for easy maintenance. Lawn maintenance is included. Great location and close to UF, Santa Fe, hospitals, shopping, etc. Requires a 2 year lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3855 NW 14th Pl have any available units?
3855 NW 14th Pl has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 3855 NW 14th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3855 NW 14th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3855 NW 14th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3855 NW 14th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 3855 NW 14th Pl offer parking?
No, 3855 NW 14th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3855 NW 14th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3855 NW 14th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3855 NW 14th Pl have a pool?
No, 3855 NW 14th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3855 NW 14th Pl have accessible units?
No, 3855 NW 14th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3855 NW 14th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3855 NW 14th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3855 NW 14th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3855 NW 14th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
