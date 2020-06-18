All apartments in Gainesville
Gainesville, FL
3506 NW 11th Avenue
3506 NW 11th Avenue

3506 Northwest 11th Avenue · (352) 478-8029 ext. 1
Location

3506 Northwest 11th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32605
Libby Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3506 NW 11th Avenue · Avail. Jul 14

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1966 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
3506 NW 11th Avenue Available 07/14/20 3506 NW 11th Avenue | Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in the very desirable community of Libby Heights | For Rent - (3/2) Libby Heights. Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in the very desirable
community of Libby Heights. Excellent location within biking distance to the
University of Florida. Residents will be welcomed by a lovely courtyard in front of
home and tile entryway. Home opens up with an L-shaped dining/living room area
boasting high ceilings, polished terrazo floors, and 2 walls of sliding glass doors
for lots of natural sunlight. Family room/kitchen area features pine wood floors.
Kitchen displays granite countertops, custom maple cabinets, stainless steel/black
appliances, work space area (built-in desk in the kitchen), and a large pantry.
Sliding glass doors off of family room lead to a screened back porch overlooking a
charming butterfly garden and fenced backyard. Newer air conditioner and
windows. Large master bedroom includes a private bathroom with tiled flooring
and tile shower stall. Hallway bathroom features shower/tub combination.
Bedroom displays an attached study room with a wood burning fireplace.
Bedrooms include built-in desk and shelving along with built-in drawers under the
spacious closets. Attached 1 car garage with additional storage space. This home
is an absolute must-see. For more information and pictures and video go to
www.secureinvestmentsrealty.com *Lease to end on July 31, 2020 w/ option to renew for 12 months*

(RLNE5043572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 NW 11th Avenue have any available units?
3506 NW 11th Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 NW 11th Avenue have?
Some of 3506 NW 11th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 NW 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3506 NW 11th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 NW 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 NW 11th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3506 NW 11th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3506 NW 11th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3506 NW 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3506 NW 11th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 NW 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3506 NW 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3506 NW 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3506 NW 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 NW 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 NW 11th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
