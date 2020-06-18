Amenities
3506 NW 11th Avenue Available 07/14/20 3506 NW 11th Avenue | Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in the very desirable community of Libby Heights | For Rent - (3/2) Libby Heights. Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in the very desirable
community of Libby Heights. Excellent location within biking distance to the
University of Florida. Residents will be welcomed by a lovely courtyard in front of
home and tile entryway. Home opens up with an L-shaped dining/living room area
boasting high ceilings, polished terrazo floors, and 2 walls of sliding glass doors
for lots of natural sunlight. Family room/kitchen area features pine wood floors.
Kitchen displays granite countertops, custom maple cabinets, stainless steel/black
appliances, work space area (built-in desk in the kitchen), and a large pantry.
Sliding glass doors off of family room lead to a screened back porch overlooking a
charming butterfly garden and fenced backyard. Newer air conditioner and
windows. Large master bedroom includes a private bathroom with tiled flooring
and tile shower stall. Hallway bathroom features shower/tub combination.
Bedroom displays an attached study room with a wood burning fireplace.
Bedrooms include built-in desk and shelving along with built-in drawers under the
spacious closets. Attached 1 car garage with additional storage space. This home
is an absolute must-see. For more information and pictures and video go to
www.secureinvestmentsrealty.com *Lease to end on July 31, 2020 w/ option to renew for 12 months*
