Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3330 NW 24 Avenue

3330 Northwest 24th Avenue · (352) 478-8029 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3330 Northwest 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3330 NW 24 Avenue · Avail. Aug 14

$1,230

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1711 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
3330 NW 24 Avenue Available 08/14/20 Great 3/2 house on large lot close to schools, shopping and UF - 3/2 (Leewood) Nice home on very large lot close to schools, shopping, parks and UF. Formal living room, large dining room with ceramic tiled floors and sliding glass doors that overlooks screened porch and privacy fenced back yard. Tile floors throughout hall and carpeted bedrooms. Enclosed Garage makes a very large entertainment room. Non aggressive breed pets allowed with a monthly pet fee of $30.00 per pet. For more information, pictures, and video, go to www.secureinvestmentsrealty.com

(RLNE5776597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 NW 24 Avenue have any available units?
3330 NW 24 Avenue has a unit available for $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 NW 24 Avenue have?
Some of 3330 NW 24 Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 NW 24 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3330 NW 24 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 NW 24 Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3330 NW 24 Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3330 NW 24 Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3330 NW 24 Avenue offers parking.
Does 3330 NW 24 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 NW 24 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 NW 24 Avenue have a pool?
No, 3330 NW 24 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3330 NW 24 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3330 NW 24 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 NW 24 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 NW 24 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
