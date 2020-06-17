319 Northwest 16th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

This delightful home located in Gainesville, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, tiled entryway, laundry room with storage shelving, large family room with backyard view, private driveway with attached carport and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!



*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.