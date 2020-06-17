All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:23 AM

319 Northwest 16th Avenue

319 Northwest 16th Avenue · (786) 592-5977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

319 Northwest 16th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Grove Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This delightful home located in Gainesville, FL is now available.  It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, tiled entryway, laundry room with storage shelving, large family room with backyard view, private driveway with attached carport and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Northwest 16th Avenue have any available units?
319 Northwest 16th Avenue has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 319 Northwest 16th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
319 Northwest 16th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Northwest 16th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Northwest 16th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 319 Northwest 16th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 319 Northwest 16th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 319 Northwest 16th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Northwest 16th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Northwest 16th Avenue have a pool?
No, 319 Northwest 16th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 319 Northwest 16th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 319 Northwest 16th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Northwest 16th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Northwest 16th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Northwest 16th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Northwest 16th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
