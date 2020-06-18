All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 309 NE 1st Street 15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
309 NE 1st Street 15
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

309 NE 1st Street 15

309 Northeast 1st Street · (352) 226-8228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

309 Northeast 1st Street, Gainesville, FL 32601
Duckpond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
Professional office space available in the heart of downtown Gainesville! Walking distance to City Hall, Alachua County Courthouse, the main public library, and numerous downtown restaurants, shops, and attractions. Also conveniently located near the University of Florida and Shands Hospital. Conference room and kitchen area available for use as well. Phone answering service offered for an additional $100 per month. Multi-office suite combos may be available. This is a great location to become your professional business headquarters!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 NE 1st Street 15 have any available units?
309 NE 1st Street 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 309 NE 1st Street 15 currently offering any rent specials?
309 NE 1st Street 15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 NE 1st Street 15 pet-friendly?
No, 309 NE 1st Street 15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 309 NE 1st Street 15 offer parking?
No, 309 NE 1st Street 15 does not offer parking.
Does 309 NE 1st Street 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 NE 1st Street 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 NE 1st Street 15 have a pool?
No, 309 NE 1st Street 15 does not have a pool.
Does 309 NE 1st Street 15 have accessible units?
No, 309 NE 1st Street 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 309 NE 1st Street 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 NE 1st Street 15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 NE 1st Street 15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 NE 1st Street 15 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 309 NE 1st Street 15?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity