309 NE 1st Street 15

Professional office space available in the heart of downtown Gainesville! Walking distance to City Hall, Alachua County Courthouse, the main public library, and numerous downtown restaurants, shops, and attractions. Also conveniently located near the University of Florida and Shands Hospital. Conference room and kitchen area available for use as well. Phone answering service offered for an additional $100 per month. Multi-office suite combos may be available. This is a great location to become your professional business headquarters!