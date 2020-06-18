All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

306 SW 12th Street

306 Southwest 12th Street · (352) 373-7578 ext. 710
Location

306 Southwest 12th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 SW 12th Street · Avail. Aug 7

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
306 SW 12th Street Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - Walk to UF! - Beautiful hardwood floors upstairs and additional space living/storage downstairs. Upstairs you will find a cute kitchen with tile floors and dishwasher, plus a living room area, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Plenty of parking. Less than a block to the University of Florida, Near Norman Hall, and Sorority Row!

NO PETS

Contact the Amy Fox at Union Properties to schedule a tour!
amy@rentgainesville.com
(352) 415-2130

(RLNE1981043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 SW 12th Street have any available units?
306 SW 12th Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 SW 12th Street have?
Some of 306 SW 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 SW 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 SW 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 SW 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 SW 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 306 SW 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 306 SW 12th Street does offer parking.
Does 306 SW 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 SW 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 SW 12th Street have a pool?
No, 306 SW 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 SW 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 306 SW 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 SW 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 SW 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
