302 NW 13th Avenue Available 09/01/20 Pet Friendly 3/2 House in Goodman Addition Available 9/1! - Available September 1st, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath house is located in the Goodman Addition & historic Grove Street neighborhood - just 1.5 miles to UF! The home features hardwood and tile floors throughout, a large living room, dining room, sun room, washer/dryer included, and huge back yard with a privacy fence and workshop!

Small pets OK with a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, per year - breed restrictions apply!

One year lease required, but a longer-term lease is preferred!

This property is Lease Only - The Owner manages the property once Tenants move in.

Schedule a showing today!



$50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee per Adult

$50.00 Non-Refundable Guarantor Fee (if applicable)

$200.00 Leasing Fee (due at lease-signing)

$1,500.00 Security Deposit (due at lease-signing)

$1,500.00 First Month's Rent (due at move-in)

$200.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, Per Pet, Per Year (breed restrictions apply)



