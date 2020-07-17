All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

302 NW 13th Avenue

302 Northwest 13th Avenue · (401) 262-5253
Location

302 Northwest 13th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Grove Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 NW 13th Avenue · Avail. Sep 1

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
302 NW 13th Avenue Available 09/01/20 Pet Friendly 3/2 House in Goodman Addition Available 9/1! - Available September 1st, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath house is located in the Goodman Addition & historic Grove Street neighborhood - just 1.5 miles to UF! The home features hardwood and tile floors throughout, a large living room, dining room, sun room, washer/dryer included, and huge back yard with a privacy fence and workshop!
Small pets OK with a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, per year - breed restrictions apply!
One year lease required, but a longer-term lease is preferred!
This property is Lease Only - The Owner manages the property once Tenants move in.
Schedule a showing today!

$50.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee per Adult
$50.00 Non-Refundable Guarantor Fee (if applicable)
$200.00 Leasing Fee (due at lease-signing)
$1,500.00 Security Deposit (due at lease-signing)
$1,500.00 First Month's Rent (due at move-in)
$200.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, Per Pet, Per Year (breed restrictions apply)

(RLNE5887272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 NW 13th Avenue have any available units?
302 NW 13th Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 302 NW 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
302 NW 13th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 NW 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 NW 13th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 302 NW 13th Avenue offer parking?
No, 302 NW 13th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 302 NW 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 NW 13th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 NW 13th Avenue have a pool?
No, 302 NW 13th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 302 NW 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 302 NW 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 302 NW 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 NW 13th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 NW 13th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 NW 13th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
