Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets pool fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous Wood Creek home with pool! Great location! - Stunning rental home available in Wood Creek. This home a 3 bedroom home with a bathroom in every bedroom for a total of 4 bathrooms in the home. Nice vaulted ceilings with a working wood-burning fireplace. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet with a walk in shower with a garden tub. Large pool with newly redone brick surround. Large washroom with washer and dryer included as is. Home also features an enclosed den/office space that could easily be converted into a small bedroom.

Landscaping and pool care included in rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5769985)