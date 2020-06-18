All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2712 NW 1st Ave

2712 Northwest 1st Avenue · (352) 337-9255
Location

2712 Northwest 1st Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32607
Hibiscus Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2712 NW 1st Ave · Avail. Aug 6

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
2712 NW 1st Ave Available 08/06/20 VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!! WALK TO UF & LAW SCHOOL! 3 bed/2.5 bath house - WALK TO UF & LAW SCHOOL. This large three bedroom, two and a half bathroom house is situated on a large lot with a big, fenced-in back yard in the highly desirable law school area. This block home has hard flooring surfaces throughout, lots of windows, a back-patio area, a covered front porch, and on-site parking. The house also features a washer/dryer, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. In a great neighborhood and close to school, the location can’t be beat. Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!
FOR YOUR VIDEO TOUR PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpJOF_PKEms

(RLNE3654805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 NW 1st Ave have any available units?
2712 NW 1st Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 NW 1st Ave have?
Some of 2712 NW 1st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 NW 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2712 NW 1st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 NW 1st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2712 NW 1st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2712 NW 1st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2712 NW 1st Ave does offer parking.
Does 2712 NW 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2712 NW 1st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 NW 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 2712 NW 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2712 NW 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 2712 NW 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 NW 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2712 NW 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.
