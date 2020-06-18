Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2712 NW 1st Ave Available 08/06/20 VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!! WALK TO UF & LAW SCHOOL! 3 bed/2.5 bath house - WALK TO UF & LAW SCHOOL. This large three bedroom, two and a half bathroom house is situated on a large lot with a big, fenced-in back yard in the highly desirable law school area. This block home has hard flooring surfaces throughout, lots of windows, a back-patio area, a covered front porch, and on-site parking. The house also features a washer/dryer, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. In a great neighborhood and close to school, the location can’t be beat. Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!

FOR YOUR VIDEO TOUR PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpJOF_PKEms



