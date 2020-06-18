2500 N Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

This is the remainder of the former Winn Dixie. Harbor Freight Tools loved this shopping center so much, they simply moved across the parking lot, into a larger store! Northside has undergone a tremendous transformation! With the opening of Ollie's and Roses, and the relocation of Harbor Freight Tools, Northside has over 75,000 SF of newly remodeled retail space for tenants to enjoy! This space has the front elevation of a large anchor tenant so your customers will find you in a flash! The front of the store has 14' ceiling and the warehouse in the back has 18' ceilings. Please note, the roof slope from front to back, so if you remove the 14' ceilings, there is no telling how much height you could achieve!