All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 2500 N Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
2500 N Main Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:03 PM

2500 N Main Street

2500 North Main Street · (352) 371-6100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2500 North Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
This is the remainder of the former Winn Dixie. Harbor Freight Tools loved this shopping center so much, they simply moved across the parking lot, into a larger store! Northside has undergone a tremendous transformation! With the opening of Ollie's and Roses, and the relocation of Harbor Freight Tools, Northside has over 75,000 SF of newly remodeled retail space for tenants to enjoy! This space has the front elevation of a large anchor tenant so your customers will find you in a flash! The front of the store has 14' ceiling and the warehouse in the back has 18' ceilings. Please note, the roof slope from front to back, so if you remove the 14' ceilings, there is no telling how much height you could achieve!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 N Main Street have any available units?
2500 N Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 2500 N Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
2500 N Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 N Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 2500 N Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 2500 N Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 2500 N Main Street does offer parking.
Does 2500 N Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 N Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 N Main Street have a pool?
No, 2500 N Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 2500 N Main Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2500 N Main Street has accessible units.
Does 2500 N Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 N Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 N Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2500 N Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2500 N Main Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity