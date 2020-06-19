Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

2490 SW 14th Drive #9 Available 08/06/20 Location, Location, Location! - This one bedroom, one bath, partly furnished condo in Prairiwood is located close to UF, Shands, shopping and restaurants. It has all the appliances, including a washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. In addition there are a bed, dresser, night stand, TV, bookcases, and table and chairs. Available August 4, 2020. Please contact Helen D. Karsh at 352-222-7720 for additional information and to view.



(RLNE4591981)