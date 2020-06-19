All apartments in Gainesville
2490 SW 14th Drive #9
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2490 SW 14th Drive #9

2490 Southwest 14th Drive · (352) 222-7720
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2490 Southwest 14th Drive, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2490 SW 14th Drive #9 · Avail. Aug 6

$725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2490 SW 14th Drive #9 Available 08/06/20 Location, Location, Location! - This one bedroom, one bath, partly furnished condo in Prairiwood is located close to UF, Shands, shopping and restaurants. It has all the appliances, including a washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. In addition there are a bed, dresser, night stand, TV, bookcases, and table and chairs. Available August 4, 2020. Please contact Helen D. Karsh at 352-222-7720 for additional information and to view.

(RLNE4591981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2490 SW 14th Drive #9 have any available units?
2490 SW 14th Drive #9 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2490 SW 14th Drive #9 have?
Some of 2490 SW 14th Drive #9's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2490 SW 14th Drive #9 currently offering any rent specials?
2490 SW 14th Drive #9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2490 SW 14th Drive #9 pet-friendly?
No, 2490 SW 14th Drive #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 2490 SW 14th Drive #9 offer parking?
No, 2490 SW 14th Drive #9 does not offer parking.
Does 2490 SW 14th Drive #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2490 SW 14th Drive #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2490 SW 14th Drive #9 have a pool?
No, 2490 SW 14th Drive #9 does not have a pool.
Does 2490 SW 14th Drive #9 have accessible units?
No, 2490 SW 14th Drive #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 2490 SW 14th Drive #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2490 SW 14th Drive #9 has units with dishwashers.
