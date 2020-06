Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Check out this new listing 3 blocks from University Avenue in Midtown. This two story house features a large front porch, large lot to park off street (say goodbye to parking decal fees), large common area with attached dining room, spacious galley style kitchen with a lot of countertop space. This home is available for August 2020 move in, call today for a video tour (352) 374-8579.