Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible parking

Office/Warehouse for lease. Currently used as the Gainesville Fed Ex distribution/retail center. Property consists of one stand alone building, containing a total of 11,200 square feet. Approximately 3200 SF of finished office space and 8,000 SF of warehouse/loading area with ample parking on a 1.6 acre fenced lot. Current lease expires 07/31/20. Property is also available for sale under mls #432323.