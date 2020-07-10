1860 NW 34th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

If you are looking for high quality to your living environment, this home delivers! Spacious kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Dining area and family room have a great quality wood floors. With the location of this end unit away from 34th St, you will be pleased with the quiet setting and two walls of natural light. Master bedroom upstairs has a peaceful porch overlooking open conservation area. Oh, and the location... is excellent for UF, Shands, downtown commute! Six-12 month lease may be considered.