Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:16 AM

1860 NW 34th Street

1860 Northwest 34th Street · (352) 214-7755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1860 Northwest 34th Street, Gainesville, FL 32605

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2223 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
If you are looking for high quality to your living environment, this home delivers! Spacious kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Dining area and family room have a great quality wood floors. With the location of this end unit away from 34th St, you will be pleased with the quiet setting and two walls of natural light. Master bedroom upstairs has a peaceful porch overlooking open conservation area. Oh, and the location... is excellent for UF, Shands, downtown commute! Six-12 month lease may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 NW 34th Street have any available units?
1860 NW 34th Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1860 NW 34th Street have?
Some of 1860 NW 34th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 NW 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1860 NW 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 NW 34th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1860 NW 34th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1860 NW 34th Street offer parking?
No, 1860 NW 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1860 NW 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1860 NW 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 NW 34th Street have a pool?
No, 1860 NW 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1860 NW 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 1860 NW 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 NW 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1860 NW 34th Street has units with dishwashers.
