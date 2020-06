Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Townhouse close to shopping! - Wow!!! June 26, 2020, Very nice Town home in the heart of Gainesville. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths, plus a 1 car garage, and large screened porch.

Nice layout and very convenient to shopping schools. In a complex with a pool and clubhouse. Rent $1,500 a month. Give Helen a call today to view at 352-222-7720



(RLNE5725646)