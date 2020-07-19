Amenities

1323 NW 6th Place Available 08/14/20 Cottage Life near UF - Available 8/14/2020



This charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom cottage is located just blocks to UF and offers a screened front porch, separate dining room, a large yard, and Hardwood Floors. Less than 1/2 mile to Campus and off street parking.



https://youtu.be/-NNCCTYLKvw



With the COVID-19 and the CDC recommendations we limiting showings on unit that are currently occupied.



Full Credit/skip/eviction/criminal background done on each applicant.



Pets under 25 lbs (no Dangerous Breeds )

Non Refundable Pet fee $250 per pet

Pet Rent $25 per month per pet

Security Deposit $875

All Pets must have current vet records and be Spayed or Neutered

Application fee $50 (everyone over 18 must apply)



