Amenities
1323 NW 6th Place Available 08/14/20 Cottage Life near UF - Available 8/14/2020
This charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom cottage is located just blocks to UF and offers a screened front porch, separate dining room, a large yard, and Hardwood Floors. Less than 1/2 mile to Campus and off street parking.
https://youtu.be/-NNCCTYLKvw
With the COVID-19 and the CDC recommendations we limiting showings on unit that are currently occupied.
Full Credit/skip/eviction/criminal background done on each applicant.
Pets under 25 lbs (no Dangerous Breeds )
Non Refundable Pet fee $250 per pet
Pet Rent $25 per month per pet
Security Deposit $875
All Pets must have current vet records and be Spayed or Neutered
Application fee $50 (everyone over 18 must apply)
(RLNE5912754)