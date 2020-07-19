All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 1323 NW 6th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
1323 NW 6th Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1323 NW 6th Place

1323 Northwest 6th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1323 Northwest 6th Place, Gainesville, FL 32603
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1323 NW 6th Place Available 08/14/20 Cottage Life near UF - Available 8/14/2020

This charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom cottage is located just blocks to UF and offers a screened front porch, separate dining room, a large yard, and Hardwood Floors. Less than 1/2 mile to Campus and off street parking.

https://youtu.be/-NNCCTYLKvw

With the COVID-19 and the CDC recommendations we limiting showings on unit that are currently occupied.

Full Credit/skip/eviction/criminal background done on each applicant.

Pets under 25 lbs (no Dangerous Breeds )
Non Refundable Pet fee $250 per pet
Pet Rent $25 per month per pet
Security Deposit $875
All Pets must have current vet records and be Spayed or Neutered
Application fee $50 (everyone over 18 must apply)

(RLNE5912754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 NW 6th Place have any available units?
1323 NW 6th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 NW 6th Place have?
Some of 1323 NW 6th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 NW 6th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1323 NW 6th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 NW 6th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1323 NW 6th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1323 NW 6th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1323 NW 6th Place offers parking.
Does 1323 NW 6th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 NW 6th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 NW 6th Place have a pool?
No, 1323 NW 6th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1323 NW 6th Place have accessible units?
No, 1323 NW 6th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 NW 6th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 NW 6th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconiesGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLAsbury Lake, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLSilver Springs Shores, FL
Citrus Springs, FLStarke, FLCitrus Hills, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWildwood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University