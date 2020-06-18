Amenities

1103 SW 5th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Graduating? Lease ends May 2021! Woodbury Row 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse - Lease ends May 2021 so you can move out after you graduate!



Historic Woodbury Row 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse for Fall 2020!

Walk to class from this fabulous 2 story, 4 bedroom townhouse! Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room and large dining room. One bedroom and bath downstairs, plus 3 bedrooms and 1 large bath with double sinks upstairs. This house has lots of closets and the rooms are different sizes so it is an ideal setup for roommates with different budgets. Two of the upper rooms are smaller than the 3rd, allowing you to really get creative splitting the rent! The kitchen has a full size fridge, electric stove and a full size washer & dryer. High speed internet is included in the rent!



Reservation fee of $200 per person



No Pets!



