Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1103 SW 5th Avenue

1103 Southwest 5th Avenue · (352) 373-7578 ext. 710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1103 Southwest 5th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1103 SW 5th Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
1103 SW 5th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Graduating? Lease ends May 2021! Woodbury Row 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse - Lease ends May 2021 so you can move out after you graduate!

Historic Woodbury Row 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse for Fall 2020!
Walk to class from this fabulous 2 story, 4 bedroom townhouse! Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room and large dining room. One bedroom and bath downstairs, plus 3 bedrooms and 1 large bath with double sinks upstairs. This house has lots of closets and the rooms are different sizes so it is an ideal setup for roommates with different budgets. Two of the upper rooms are smaller than the 3rd, allowing you to really get creative splitting the rent! The kitchen has a full size fridge, electric stove and a full size washer & dryer. High speed internet is included in the rent!

Reservation fee of $200 per person

No Pets!

Contact a Community Assistant at Union Properties to schedule a tour!
woodbury@rentgainesville.com
(352) 415-2123

(RLNE2738964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 SW 5th Avenue have any available units?
1103 SW 5th Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 SW 5th Avenue have?
Some of 1103 SW 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 SW 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1103 SW 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 SW 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1103 SW 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1103 SW 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1103 SW 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1103 SW 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 SW 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 SW 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1103 SW 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1103 SW 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1103 SW 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 SW 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 SW 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
