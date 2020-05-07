Amenities
1025 SW 5th Avenue Available 07/27/20 4 Bedroom, 1 bath Newly Renovated Historic Home at Wooodbury Row! - This fully renovated historic home on Woodbury Row is full of charm! It comes with hardwood floors, brick fireplace, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walk to all your classes at UF and Norman Hall, plus a couple of blocks from Sorority Row! Gator.net and Trash included with rent. Washer and Dryer included.
Reservation fee of $200 per person
PARKING PER MONTH
Uncovered Single $170
Covered Single $200
Covered Tandem $300
Covered Scooter $50
Uncovered Scooter $35
No Pets!
Contact a Community Assistant at Union Properties to schedule a tour!
woodbury@rentgainesville.com
(352) 415-2123
(RLNE4266485)