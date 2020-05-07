All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1025 SW 5th Avenue

1025 Southwest 5th Avenue · (352) 373-7578 ext. 710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1025 Southwest 5th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1025 SW 5th Avenue · Avail. Jul 27

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1025 SW 5th Avenue Available 07/27/20 4 Bedroom, 1 bath Newly Renovated Historic Home at Wooodbury Row! - This fully renovated historic home on Woodbury Row is full of charm! It comes with hardwood floors, brick fireplace, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walk to all your classes at UF and Norman Hall, plus a couple of blocks from Sorority Row! Gator.net and Trash included with rent. Washer and Dryer included.

Reservation fee of $200 per person

PARKING PER MONTH
Uncovered Single $170
Covered Single $200
Covered Tandem $300
Covered Scooter $50
Uncovered Scooter $35

No Pets!

Contact a Community Assistant at Union Properties to schedule a tour!
woodbury@rentgainesville.com
(352) 415-2123

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4266485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 SW 5th Avenue have any available units?
1025 SW 5th Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 SW 5th Avenue have?
Some of 1025 SW 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 SW 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1025 SW 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 SW 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1025 SW 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1025 SW 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1025 SW 5th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1025 SW 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 SW 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 SW 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1025 SW 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1025 SW 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1025 SW 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 SW 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 SW 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
