Fruitville, FL
6002 MADRANO DRIVE
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:14 AM

6002 MADRANO DRIVE

6002 Madrano Drive · (941) 223-2944
Fruitville
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6002 Madrano Drive, Fruitville, FL 34232

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1652 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is available unfurnished for long term (12 month) rental. The home has been freshly painted and has a new upgraded carpet with a 6lbs pad installed throughout the second floor and stairs. The living room was updated with a new vinyl floor. The unit is bright and features fine quality details that include: Corian counters, upgraded GE appliances, Maytag washer & dryer, attractive large tile, 42" kitchen cabinets and a pantry. Newer refrigerator. Bedrooms feature enormous walk-in closets with built-in organizers and there is a lighted spacious storage area under the staircase. This is a modern home with all rooms wired for phone, internet and cable service. Built of poured concrete with double pane windows this home is very quiet and includes a brick paver driveway & walkway, 1 car garage, front & rear lightning, wired security system, front porch and a balcony off the master bedroom. This home is in prime location and across from the community heated pool and clubhouse. The community is beautifully landscaped and maintained tucked away in a low traffic area, with easy access to I75, Benderson Park and UTC Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6002 MADRANO DRIVE have any available units?
6002 MADRANO DRIVE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6002 MADRANO DRIVE have?
Some of 6002 MADRANO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6002 MADRANO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6002 MADRANO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 MADRANO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6002 MADRANO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruitville.
Does 6002 MADRANO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6002 MADRANO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 6002 MADRANO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6002 MADRANO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 MADRANO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6002 MADRANO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6002 MADRANO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6002 MADRANO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6002 MADRANO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6002 MADRANO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6002 MADRANO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6002 MADRANO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
