6002 MADRANO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage internet access

This newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is available unfurnished for long term (12 month) rental. The home has been freshly painted and has a new upgraded carpet with a 6lbs pad installed throughout the second floor and stairs. The living room was updated with a new vinyl floor. The unit is bright and features fine quality details that include: Corian counters, upgraded GE appliances, Maytag washer & dryer, attractive large tile, 42" kitchen cabinets and a pantry. Newer refrigerator. Bedrooms feature enormous walk-in closets with built-in organizers and there is a lighted spacious storage area under the staircase. This is a modern home with all rooms wired for phone, internet and cable service. Built of poured concrete with double pane windows this home is very quiet and includes a brick paver driveway & walkway, 1 car garage, front & rear lightning, wired security system, front porch and a balcony off the master bedroom. This home is in prime location and across from the community heated pool and clubhouse. The community is beautifully landscaped and maintained tucked away in a low traffic area, with easy access to I75, Benderson Park and UTC Mall.