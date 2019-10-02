950 STATE ROAD 13

Amenities

This home is located in St. John's County close to stores and restaurants. Home has red brick front elevation on a large lot with a fenced backyard. Open floorplan. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Durable and easy maintenance vinyl plank flooring throughout the common areas, with carpet in the bedrooms. Large master bedroom suite, includes a large bathroom with separate vanities, stand alone glass enclosed shower, and separate garden tub. Septic and well water means no water bill. Pool and trampoline do not convey. Available September 9th, 2019. Property also available for sale MLS#1006136