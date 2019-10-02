All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:19 PM

950 STATE ROAD 13

950 Florida Highway 13 · (904) 424-7212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

950 Florida Highway 13, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1895 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This home is located in St. John's County close to stores and restaurants. Home has red brick front elevation on a large lot with a fenced backyard. Open floorplan. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Durable and easy maintenance vinyl plank flooring throughout the common areas, with carpet in the bedrooms. Large master bedroom suite, includes a large bathroom with separate vanities, stand alone glass enclosed shower, and separate garden tub. Septic and well water means no water bill. Pool and trampoline do not convey. Available September 9th, 2019. Property also available for sale MLS#1006136

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 STATE ROAD 13 have any available units?
950 STATE ROAD 13 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 950 STATE ROAD 13 have?
Some of 950 STATE ROAD 13's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 STATE ROAD 13 currently offering any rent specials?
950 STATE ROAD 13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 STATE ROAD 13 pet-friendly?
No, 950 STATE ROAD 13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 950 STATE ROAD 13 offer parking?
No, 950 STATE ROAD 13 does not offer parking.
Does 950 STATE ROAD 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 STATE ROAD 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 STATE ROAD 13 have a pool?
Yes, 950 STATE ROAD 13 has a pool.
Does 950 STATE ROAD 13 have accessible units?
No, 950 STATE ROAD 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 950 STATE ROAD 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 STATE ROAD 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 950 STATE ROAD 13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 950 STATE ROAD 13 does not have units with air conditioning.
