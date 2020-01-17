817 LAPOMA WAY

Amenities

JUST LISTED!! Home in Saint Johns County.Spacious inside & out. Situated on a preserve property .46 acres. Walk into a 5 bedroom , 3 full bath home. High ceilings & windows throughout , very spacious and bright. Engineered wood floors along with tile flooring.Excellent design, not only does this home offer a grand entry, your study is to the right with french doors, open dinning area to the left. Continue walking straight from the foyer is a flex room which is steps away from an impressive kitchen with eating nook and family room. Numerous 42'' Raised panel spice maple cabinets with stainless steel hardware, breakfast bar, X-large working island. Granite counters ,smooth top range, dishwasher, refrigerator & built in microwave.