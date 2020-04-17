705 TESSERA CT

Amenities

**AVAILABLE APRIL 10th, 2020**Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home for rent in Winchester in St Johns County. This home features over 2,600 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering this home you have a separate formal dining room and a formal living room with fireplace. Nice spacious kitchen with food prep island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Nice master bedroom. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in tiled shower. This home has an screened in patio. Backyard is completely fenced-in as well!Tenant is responsible for lawncare.