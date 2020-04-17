All apartments in Fruit Cove
Fruit Cove, FL
705 TESSERA CT
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:59 PM

705 TESSERA CT

705 Tessera Court · No Longer Available
Location

705 Tessera Court, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE APRIL 10th, 2020**Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home for rent in Winchester in St Johns County. This home features over 2,600 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering this home you have a separate formal dining room and a formal living room with fireplace. Nice spacious kitchen with food prep island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Nice master bedroom. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in tiled shower. This home has an screened in patio. Backyard is completely fenced-in as well!Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 TESSERA CT have any available units?
705 TESSERA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 705 TESSERA CT have?
Some of 705 TESSERA CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 TESSERA CT currently offering any rent specials?
705 TESSERA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 TESSERA CT pet-friendly?
No, 705 TESSERA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 705 TESSERA CT offer parking?
No, 705 TESSERA CT does not offer parking.
Does 705 TESSERA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 TESSERA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 TESSERA CT have a pool?
No, 705 TESSERA CT does not have a pool.
Does 705 TESSERA CT have accessible units?
No, 705 TESSERA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 705 TESSERA CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 TESSERA CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 TESSERA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 TESSERA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
