704 Dorchester Drive

on-site laundry garage recently renovated pool air conditioning hot tub

Meticulously maintained custom home. Top of the line accouterments, crown molding, surround sound, plantation shutters throughout home, air conditioned 3 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with island, upgraded appliances and under-cabinet lighting. Large master suite on 1st floor with bay window, beautiful moldings and view of pond/pool. Spa like Master bath with large double vanity, jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower. Additional bedroom suite on 1st floor. Desk/work station off kitchen and laundry room with add'l storage/counter/sink and room for freezer/refrigerator. Remaining bedrooms, baths, bonus and large air-conditioned storage room upstairs. Plenty of storage. Located close to new town center and major thoroughfares. Located in TOP rated school district.