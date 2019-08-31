All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

704 Dorchester Drive

704 East Dorchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

704 East Dorchester Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Meticulously maintained custom home. Top of the line accouterments, crown molding, surround sound, plantation shutters throughout home, air conditioned 3 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with island, upgraded appliances and under-cabinet lighting. Large master suite on 1st floor with bay window, beautiful moldings and view of pond/pool. Spa like Master bath with large double vanity, jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower. Additional bedroom suite on 1st floor. Desk/work station off kitchen and laundry room with add'l storage/counter/sink and room for freezer/refrigerator. Remaining bedrooms, baths, bonus and large air-conditioned storage room upstairs. Plenty of storage. Located close to new town center and major thoroughfares. Located in TOP rated school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Dorchester Drive have any available units?
704 Dorchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 704 Dorchester Drive have?
Some of 704 Dorchester Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Dorchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
704 Dorchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Dorchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 704 Dorchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 704 Dorchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 704 Dorchester Drive offers parking.
Does 704 Dorchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Dorchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Dorchester Drive have a pool?
Yes, 704 Dorchester Drive has a pool.
Does 704 Dorchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 704 Dorchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Dorchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Dorchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Dorchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 704 Dorchester Drive has units with air conditioning.
