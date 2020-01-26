611 BRIAR WAY LN

Amenities

This perfectly located end-unit 3/2 townhome is found within the gated community of Riverside in the heart of Julington Creek Plantation. Minutes from 9B and the new Durbin Pavilion Town Center minimizes commute times while providing a plethora of shops and restaurants. A-rated school district (9/10/10 across the board) and access to JCP amenities. This home has been freshly painted throughout. It has a NEW SS refrigerator, stove/oven and newer dishwasher. The washer and dryer have been left as courtesy items and will be tenant's responsibility to maintain. This home has brand new wood-look tile flooring on the first floor in the kitchen, living room and bathroom. The two first-floor bedrooms have new luxury vinyl planking. Pets considered with approval breed restrictions apply