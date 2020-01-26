All apartments in Fruit Cove
611 BRIAR WAY LN
Last updated January 26 2020 at 12:36 PM

611 BRIAR WAY LN

611 Briar Way Lane · No Longer Available
Location

611 Briar Way Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
This perfectly located end-unit 3/2 townhome is found within the gated community of Riverside in the heart of Julington Creek Plantation. Minutes from 9B and the new Durbin Pavilion Town Center minimizes commute times while providing a plethora of shops and restaurants. A-rated school district (9/10/10 across the board) and access to JCP amenities. This home has been freshly painted throughout. It has a NEW SS refrigerator, stove/oven and newer dishwasher. The washer and dryer have been left as courtesy items and will be tenant's responsibility to maintain. This home has brand new wood-look tile flooring on the first floor in the kitchen, living room and bathroom. The two first-floor bedrooms have new luxury vinyl planking. Pets considered with approval breed restrictions apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 BRIAR WAY LN have any available units?
611 BRIAR WAY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 611 BRIAR WAY LN have?
Some of 611 BRIAR WAY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 BRIAR WAY LN currently offering any rent specials?
611 BRIAR WAY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 BRIAR WAY LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 BRIAR WAY LN is pet friendly.
Does 611 BRIAR WAY LN offer parking?
No, 611 BRIAR WAY LN does not offer parking.
Does 611 BRIAR WAY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 BRIAR WAY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 BRIAR WAY LN have a pool?
No, 611 BRIAR WAY LN does not have a pool.
Does 611 BRIAR WAY LN have accessible units?
No, 611 BRIAR WAY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 611 BRIAR WAY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 BRIAR WAY LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 BRIAR WAY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 BRIAR WAY LN does not have units with air conditioning.

