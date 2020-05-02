All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

609 BRIAR WAY LN

609 Briar Way Lane · No Longer Available
Location

609 Briar Way Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 story Townhouse with an attached 1 car garage located in a gated community in beautiful St. Johns County. Home features 2 large living areas, an open kitchen, separate dining area and a dramatic entry/staircase in the entry foyer. Upstairs boasts a loft with plenty of natural light. Large master suite has a bath with a garden tub and walk in closet. The covered lanai overlooking the pond in the back is a great place to relax! Amenities include: Club house, Community pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and much more! Really is a Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 BRIAR WAY LN have any available units?
609 BRIAR WAY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 609 BRIAR WAY LN have?
Some of 609 BRIAR WAY LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 BRIAR WAY LN currently offering any rent specials?
609 BRIAR WAY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 BRIAR WAY LN pet-friendly?
No, 609 BRIAR WAY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 609 BRIAR WAY LN offer parking?
Yes, 609 BRIAR WAY LN offers parking.
Does 609 BRIAR WAY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 BRIAR WAY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 BRIAR WAY LN have a pool?
Yes, 609 BRIAR WAY LN has a pool.
Does 609 BRIAR WAY LN have accessible units?
No, 609 BRIAR WAY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 609 BRIAR WAY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 BRIAR WAY LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 609 BRIAR WAY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 BRIAR WAY LN does not have units with air conditioning.

