609 BRIAR WAY LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 story Townhouse with an attached 1 car garage located in a gated community in beautiful St. Johns County. Home features 2 large living areas, an open kitchen, separate dining area and a dramatic entry/staircase in the entry foyer. Upstairs boasts a loft with plenty of natural light. Large master suite has a bath with a garden tub and walk in closet. The covered lanai overlooking the pond in the back is a great place to relax! Amenities include: Club house, Community pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and much more! Really is a Must see!