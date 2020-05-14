All apartments in Fruit Cove
521 Cunningham Hollow Way

521 Cunningham Hollow Way · No Longer Available
Location

521 Cunningham Hollow Way, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/20/20 Lake-front Brick Home St. Johns County Charmer! - Property Id: 141484

Beautiful property surrounded by trees with brand new renovated kitchen and paint. Gorgeous view of a beautiful lake featuring a 1/2 acre lot. Located in the desirable St. Johns county. Zoned for top-rated schools (Cunningham Creek Elementary, Switzerland Point MS and Bartram HS). Surrounded by trees this natural brick home features a fireplace, vaulted ceiling and huge walk-in master closet and huge garden tub. Fruit Cove/Julington Creek area located 30 minutes to the beach (Ponte Vedra/Sawgrass) , 35 minutes to downtown and to popular shopping centers. Lawn care and HOA included as well as washer/dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141484
Property Id 141484

(RLNE5756223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Cunningham Hollow Way have any available units?
521 Cunningham Hollow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 521 Cunningham Hollow Way have?
Some of 521 Cunningham Hollow Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Cunningham Hollow Way currently offering any rent specials?
521 Cunningham Hollow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Cunningham Hollow Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 Cunningham Hollow Way is pet friendly.
Does 521 Cunningham Hollow Way offer parking?
No, 521 Cunningham Hollow Way does not offer parking.
Does 521 Cunningham Hollow Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 Cunningham Hollow Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Cunningham Hollow Way have a pool?
No, 521 Cunningham Hollow Way does not have a pool.
Does 521 Cunningham Hollow Way have accessible units?
No, 521 Cunningham Hollow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Cunningham Hollow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Cunningham Hollow Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Cunningham Hollow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Cunningham Hollow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
