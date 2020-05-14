521 Cunningham Hollow Way

Amenities
Available 05/20/20 Lake-front Brick Home St. Johns County Charmer! - Property Id: 141484
Beautiful property surrounded by trees with brand new renovated kitchen and paint. Gorgeous view of a beautiful lake featuring a 1/2 acre lot. Located in the desirable St. Johns county. Zoned for top-rated schools (Cunningham Creek Elementary, Switzerland Point MS and Bartram HS). Surrounded by trees this natural brick home features a fireplace, vaulted ceiling and huge walk-in master closet and huge garden tub. Fruit Cove/Julington Creek area located 30 minutes to the beach (Ponte Vedra/Sawgrass) , 35 minutes to downtown and to popular shopping centers. Lawn care and HOA included as well as washer/dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141484
