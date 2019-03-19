All apartments in Fruit Cove
Fruit Cove, FL
517 BRIDGESTONE AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

517 BRIDGESTONE AVE

517 N Bridgestone Ave · No Longer Available
Location

517 N Bridgestone Ave, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Welcome Home! Come Enjoy this beautiful CORNER LOT Located at Cunningham Creek Plantation home this home is near schools, shopping and major roads. This home features a large open concept kitchen with a tiled covered screened porch overlooking large fenced back yard, inside laundry room, kitchen with breakfast bar open to eat-in area, gleaming hardwood floors, double trey ceilings in master bedroom and a lavish master bath with separate vanities, garden tub and separate shower. The Community Pool is Right Around the Corner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE have any available units?
517 BRIDGESTONE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE have?
Some of 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
517 BRIDGESTONE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE offers parking.
Does 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE have a pool?
Yes, 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE has a pool.
Does 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE have accessible units?
No, 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 BRIDGESTONE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
