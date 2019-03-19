517 BRIDGESTONE AVE

Amenities
Welcome Home! Come Enjoy this beautiful CORNER LOT Located at Cunningham Creek Plantation home this home is near schools, shopping and major roads. This home features a large open concept kitchen with a tiled covered screened porch overlooking large fenced back yard, inside laundry room, kitchen with breakfast bar open to eat-in area, gleaming hardwood floors, double trey ceilings in master bedroom and a lavish master bath with separate vanities, garden tub and separate shower. The Community Pool is Right Around the Corner