517 BRIDGESTONE AVE

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome Home! Come Enjoy this beautiful CORNER LOT Located at Cunningham Creek Plantation home this home is near schools, shopping and major roads. This home features a large open concept kitchen with a tiled covered screened porch overlooking large fenced back yard, inside laundry room, kitchen with breakfast bar open to eat-in area, gleaming hardwood floors, double trey ceilings in master bedroom and a lavish master bath with separate vanities, garden tub and separate shower. The Community Pool is Right Around the Corner