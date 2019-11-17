396 MAPLEWOOD DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Wonderful home in Julington creek Plantation! New paint and flooring throughout. Split floor plan.Guest bath recently renovated. Formal dining room. Kitchen has granite countertops. Breakfast nook. Spacious owners suite and bathroom. Bathroom has separate vanities, garden tub and shower stall. Covered porch overlooking pond. Enjoy the amazing amenities JCP has to offer, pools, skate park, soccer fields, dog park, gym, basketball and tennis courts and golf! Located in the A rated St Johns school system. Centrally located to both NAS Jax and NS Mayport. Minutes to great shopping and restaurants ! Available November 1.