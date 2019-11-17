All apartments in Fruit Cove
396 MAPLEWOOD DR

396 Maplewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

396 Maplewood Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderful home in Julington creek Plantation! New paint and flooring throughout. Split floor plan.Guest bath recently renovated. Formal dining room. Kitchen has granite countertops. Breakfast nook. Spacious owners suite and bathroom. Bathroom has separate vanities, garden tub and shower stall. Covered porch overlooking pond. Enjoy the amazing amenities JCP has to offer, pools, skate park, soccer fields, dog park, gym, basketball and tennis courts and golf! Located in the A rated St Johns school system. Centrally located to both NAS Jax and NS Mayport. Minutes to great shopping and restaurants ! Available November 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 396 MAPLEWOOD DR have any available units?
396 MAPLEWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 396 MAPLEWOOD DR have?
Some of 396 MAPLEWOOD DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 396 MAPLEWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
396 MAPLEWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 MAPLEWOOD DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 396 MAPLEWOOD DR is pet friendly.
Does 396 MAPLEWOOD DR offer parking?
No, 396 MAPLEWOOD DR does not offer parking.
Does 396 MAPLEWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 396 MAPLEWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 MAPLEWOOD DR have a pool?
Yes, 396 MAPLEWOOD DR has a pool.
Does 396 MAPLEWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 396 MAPLEWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 396 MAPLEWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 396 MAPLEWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 396 MAPLEWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 396 MAPLEWOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
