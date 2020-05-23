356 North Lombardy Loop North

Amenities

Executive Home for Rent in Julington Creek Plantation - This subdivision of only 280 homes is a great St Johns County location for large or growing families. Gated Community with security guard and 24 hrs. surveillance, Spacious Office room, Upstairs Bonus/Cinema room with custom surround sound and private door, Living room has custom surround sound, Walking closets with custom cabinets, Exterior back patio with speakers/sound, Custom Flooring throughout, Additional refrigerator in garage, Washer and Dryer.



Lawncare included.



