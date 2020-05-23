All apartments in Fruit Cove
356 North Lombardy Loop North

356 N Lombardy Loop · No Longer Available
Location

356 N Lombardy Loop, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Executive Home for Rent in Julington Creek Plantation - This subdivision of only 280 homes is a great St Johns County location for large or growing families. Gated Community with security guard and 24 hrs. surveillance, Spacious Office room, Upstairs Bonus/Cinema room with custom surround sound and private door, Living room has custom surround sound, Walking closets with custom cabinets, Exterior back patio with speakers/sound, Custom Flooring throughout, Additional refrigerator in garage, Washer and Dryer.

Lawncare included.

(RLNE3417780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 North Lombardy Loop North have any available units?
356 North Lombardy Loop North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 356 North Lombardy Loop North have?
Some of 356 North Lombardy Loop North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 North Lombardy Loop North currently offering any rent specials?
356 North Lombardy Loop North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 North Lombardy Loop North pet-friendly?
Yes, 356 North Lombardy Loop North is pet friendly.
Does 356 North Lombardy Loop North offer parking?
Yes, 356 North Lombardy Loop North offers parking.
Does 356 North Lombardy Loop North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 North Lombardy Loop North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 North Lombardy Loop North have a pool?
No, 356 North Lombardy Loop North does not have a pool.
Does 356 North Lombardy Loop North have accessible units?
No, 356 North Lombardy Loop North does not have accessible units.
Does 356 North Lombardy Loop North have units with dishwashers?
No, 356 North Lombardy Loop North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 356 North Lombardy Loop North have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 North Lombardy Loop North does not have units with air conditioning.

