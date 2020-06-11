323 TATE LN

Amenities

**AVAILABLE MAY 18th, 2020**Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in St Johns county- Mill Creek Plantation community! The living room is huge and has beautiful coffered ceilings and an electric fireplace. Separate formal dining room with coffered ceiling as well. The gourmet kitchen is top notch with a large island, beautiful tall 42' dark cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook located right off kitchen as well. 3 guest bedrooms and 2 full guest baths. Half bath located off kitchen. Master bedroom is a great size and has a nice bay window and tray ceiling. Master bathroom features dual vanities, garden tub and tiled walk-in shower. Large screened-in, pavered patio located off the back of the home. Washer/dryer connections only.