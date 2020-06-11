All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

323 TATE LN

323 Tate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

323 Tate Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
**AVAILABLE MAY 18th, 2020**Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in St Johns county- Mill Creek Plantation community! The living room is huge and has beautiful coffered ceilings and an electric fireplace. Separate formal dining room with coffered ceiling as well. The gourmet kitchen is top notch with a large island, beautiful tall 42' dark cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook located right off kitchen as well. 3 guest bedrooms and 2 full guest baths. Half bath located off kitchen. Master bedroom is a great size and has a nice bay window and tray ceiling. Master bathroom features dual vanities, garden tub and tiled walk-in shower. Large screened-in, pavered patio located off the back of the home. Washer/dryer connections only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 TATE LN have any available units?
323 TATE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 323 TATE LN have?
Some of 323 TATE LN's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 TATE LN currently offering any rent specials?
323 TATE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 TATE LN pet-friendly?
No, 323 TATE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 323 TATE LN offer parking?
No, 323 TATE LN does not offer parking.
Does 323 TATE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 TATE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 TATE LN have a pool?
No, 323 TATE LN does not have a pool.
Does 323 TATE LN have accessible units?
No, 323 TATE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 323 TATE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 TATE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 TATE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 TATE LN does not have units with air conditioning.

