Beautiful newly remodeled house for rent in Julington Creek Plantation. New tile floors, new paint, new cabinets, new granite counters, new stainless appliances, new baths. Must see to appreciate. Better move fast, this one won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 229 CLOVER CT have any available units?
229 CLOVER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 229 CLOVER CT have?
Some of 229 CLOVER CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 CLOVER CT currently offering any rent specials?
229 CLOVER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.