All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 229 CLOVER CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
229 CLOVER CT
Last updated March 10 2020 at 5:38 AM

229 CLOVER CT

229 Clover Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

229 Clover Court, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful newly remodeled house for rent in Julington Creek Plantation. New tile floors, new paint, new cabinets, new granite counters, new stainless appliances, new baths. Must see to appreciate. Better move fast, this one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 CLOVER CT have any available units?
229 CLOVER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 229 CLOVER CT have?
Some of 229 CLOVER CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 CLOVER CT currently offering any rent specials?
229 CLOVER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 CLOVER CT pet-friendly?
No, 229 CLOVER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 229 CLOVER CT offer parking?
Yes, 229 CLOVER CT offers parking.
Does 229 CLOVER CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 CLOVER CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 CLOVER CT have a pool?
Yes, 229 CLOVER CT has a pool.
Does 229 CLOVER CT have accessible units?
No, 229 CLOVER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 229 CLOVER CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 CLOVER CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 CLOVER CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 CLOVER CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida