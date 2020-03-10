229 CLOVER CT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful newly remodeled house for rent in Julington Creek Plantation. New tile floors, new paint, new cabinets, new granite counters, new stainless appliances, new baths. Must see to appreciate. Better move fast, this one won't last long.