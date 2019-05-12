200 CROOKED CT

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

See how easy living can be in Julington Creek Plantation. Enjoy lazy afternoons with friends on the screened lanai or curl up by the fire on a cool night. This 3bedroom, 2bath home features a two car garage, fireplace with fenced backyard. Home has hardwood floors/ ceramic tile and carpet, large closets and large master suite with large walk in closet. Master Bath offers a garden bath perfect to soak in after long stressful days of work. The kitchen has all appliances and eat in space separate from island. Home also has washer/dryer hookups. Convenient to Great neighborhood. Neighbors are fantastic. Walking paths and parks within 1/2mile of the house. Middle school is within walking distance. Great ponds for fishing. Bike paths throughout. GREAT AREA!