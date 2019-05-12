200 CROOKED CT

Amenities
See how easy living can be in Julington Creek Plantation. Enjoy lazy afternoons with friends on the screened lanai or curl up by the fire on a cool night. This 3bedroom, 2bath home features a two car garage, fireplace with fenced backyard. Home has hardwood floors/ ceramic tile and carpet, large closets and large master suite with large walk in closet. Master Bath offers a garden bath perfect to soak in after long stressful days of work. The kitchen has all appliances and eat in space separate from island. Home also has washer/dryer hookups. Convenient to Great neighborhood. Neighbors are fantastic. Walking paths and parks within 1/2mile of the house. Middle school is within walking distance. Great ponds for fishing. Bike paths throughout. GREAT AREA!