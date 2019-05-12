All apartments in Fruit Cove
200 CROOKED CT
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:13 PM

200 CROOKED CT

200 Crooked Court · No Longer Available
Location

200 Crooked Court, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
See how easy living can be in Julington Creek Plantation. Enjoy lazy afternoons with friends on the screened lanai or curl up by the fire on a cool night. This 3bedroom, 2bath home features a two car garage, fireplace with fenced backyard. Home has hardwood floors/ ceramic tile and carpet, large closets and large master suite with large walk in closet. Master Bath offers a garden bath perfect to soak in after long stressful days of work. The kitchen has all appliances and eat in space separate from island. Home also has washer/dryer hookups. Convenient to Great neighborhood. Neighbors are fantastic. Walking paths and parks within 1/2mile of the house. Middle school is within walking distance. Great ponds for fishing. Bike paths throughout. GREAT AREA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 CROOKED CT have any available units?
200 CROOKED CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 200 CROOKED CT have?
Some of 200 CROOKED CT's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 CROOKED CT currently offering any rent specials?
200 CROOKED CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 CROOKED CT pet-friendly?
No, 200 CROOKED CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 200 CROOKED CT offer parking?
Yes, 200 CROOKED CT offers parking.
Does 200 CROOKED CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 CROOKED CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 CROOKED CT have a pool?
Yes, 200 CROOKED CT has a pool.
Does 200 CROOKED CT have accessible units?
No, 200 CROOKED CT does not have accessible units.
Does 200 CROOKED CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 CROOKED CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 CROOKED CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 CROOKED CT does not have units with air conditioning.
