Amenities

hardwood floors pool fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous home built by ICI,; Beautiful hardwood flooring through out the 1st floor except bath and laundry rooms; Master bedroom is on 1st level and 4 oversized bed rooms are on 2nd level; Shutter blinds through out the whole house; Fenced back yard looks over lake and nature woods.... much more...