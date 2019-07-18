1709 Lochamy Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5ee0f8034 ---- Wonderful home with a pool and a hot tub on cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood. Great for families. Close to great A-rated schools. Back yard is private and fenced, overlooking preserve. Pool is a salt-cell pool, which is healthier and lower maintenance. Large and spacious kitchen, which opens up to the great room. 4 Full-sized bedroom bonus room/office and a retreat in the split floor plan (perfect for guests or an in-law suite). Brand new hard floors and carpets throughout most of the house. Very high efficiency HVAC system to help keep utilities costs down. Ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Carpet Paver Pool Pool