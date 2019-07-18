All apartments in Fruit Cove
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
1709 Lochamy Ln
1709 Lochamy Ln

1709 Lochamy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Lochamy Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5ee0f8034 ---- Wonderful home with a pool and a hot tub on cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood. Great for families. Close to great A-rated schools. Back yard is private and fenced, overlooking preserve. Pool is a salt-cell pool, which is healthier and lower maintenance. Large and spacious kitchen, which opens up to the great room. 4 Full-sized bedroom bonus room/office and a retreat in the split floor plan (perfect for guests or an in-law suite). Brand new hard floors and carpets throughout most of the house. Very high efficiency HVAC system to help keep utilities costs down. Ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Carpet Paver Pool Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Lochamy Ln have any available units?
1709 Lochamy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1709 Lochamy Ln have?
Some of 1709 Lochamy Ln's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Lochamy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Lochamy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Lochamy Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Lochamy Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 1709 Lochamy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Lochamy Ln offers parking.
Does 1709 Lochamy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Lochamy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Lochamy Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1709 Lochamy Ln has a pool.
Does 1709 Lochamy Ln have accessible units?
No, 1709 Lochamy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Lochamy Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Lochamy Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Lochamy Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1709 Lochamy Ln has units with air conditioning.

