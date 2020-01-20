150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd

Amenities
Beautiful unit in Southbridge -- Julington Creek! - **AVAILABLE JANUARY 11th, 2020**
Spacious Julington Creek Plantation townhome with almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. Large oversized master bedroom with extra seating area! W/D connections only.
Julington Creek Plantation offers a large selection of neighborhoods, exceptional recreational amenities, and activities the whole family can enjoy including:
A resort-style aquatic center, kids pool, adult pool with tropical waterfall, a regular competition pool, aquatic aerobics, swimming lessons, and two swim teams for ages 5-18
The Champions Club, a semi-private, 18-hole golf course and golf lessons
Playgrounds, parks, public library, and picnic areas
Lighted tennis, basketball and volleyball courts
10 soccer and baseball fields with CAA soccer, baseball, flag football and cheerleading
More than 100 acres of lakes
1,200 acres of nature preserve
7 miles of biking and jogging trails
Elementary, Middle and High Schools
A Public Library
YMCA Camp Adventure
Yoga
Fitness Programs
Healthy Living Seminars
Special Holiday Events
No pets please.
Please call today to schedule a showing!
$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.
*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*
Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246
(RLNE2765783)