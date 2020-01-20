150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool tennis court volleyball court yoga

Beautiful unit in Southbridge -- Julington Creek! - **AVAILABLE JANUARY 11th, 2020**



Spacious Julington Creek Plantation townhome with almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. Large oversized master bedroom with extra seating area! W/D connections only.



Julington Creek Plantation offers a large selection of neighborhoods, exceptional recreational amenities, and activities the whole family can enjoy including:



A resort-style aquatic center, kids pool, adult pool with tropical waterfall, a regular competition pool, aquatic aerobics, swimming lessons, and two swim teams for ages 5-18

The Champions Club, a semi-private, 18-hole golf course and golf lessons

Playgrounds, parks, public library, and picnic areas

Lighted tennis, basketball and volleyball courts

10 soccer and baseball fields with CAA soccer, baseball, flag football and cheerleading

More than 100 acres of lakes

1,200 acres of nature preserve

7 miles of biking and jogging trails

Elementary, Middle and High Schools

A Public Library

YMCA Camp Adventure

Yoga

Fitness Programs

Healthy Living Seminars

Special Holiday Events



No pets please.



Please call today to schedule a showing!



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



