All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd

150 Southern Bridge Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

150 Southern Bridge Blvd, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

w/d hookup
gym
pool
playground
yoga
basketball court
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
Beautiful unit in Southbridge -- Julington Creek! - **AVAILABLE JANUARY 11th, 2020**

Spacious Julington Creek Plantation townhome with almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. Large oversized master bedroom with extra seating area! W/D connections only.

Julington Creek Plantation offers a large selection of neighborhoods, exceptional recreational amenities, and activities the whole family can enjoy including:

A resort-style aquatic center, kids pool, adult pool with tropical waterfall, a regular competition pool, aquatic aerobics, swimming lessons, and two swim teams for ages 5-18
The Champions Club, a semi-private, 18-hole golf course and golf lessons
Playgrounds, parks, public library, and picnic areas
Lighted tennis, basketball and volleyball courts
10 soccer and baseball fields with CAA soccer, baseball, flag football and cheerleading
More than 100 acres of lakes
1,200 acres of nature preserve
7 miles of biking and jogging trails
Elementary, Middle and High Schools
A Public Library
YMCA Camp Adventure
Yoga
Fitness Programs
Healthy Living Seminars
Special Holiday Events

No pets please.

Please call today to schedule a showing!

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2765783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd have any available units?
150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd have?
Some of 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd offer parking?
No, 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd has a pool.
Does 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd have accessible units?
No, 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 150-3 Southern Bridge Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida