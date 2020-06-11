All apartments in Fruit Cove
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
130 AUTUMN BLISS DR
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

130 AUTUMN BLISS DR

130 Autumn Bliss Drive · No Longer Available
Location

130 Autumn Bliss Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This luxury home has 5 bedroom, 4 bath, with fenced in backyard, lake view, large screened in patio, recently built in 2016. The upgraded kitchen is stunning, spacious and modern, opening to the living room, featuring quartz countertops, tile floors, energy efficient appliances, side by side refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal. Most of the living areas of this home are on the ground floor, den, 4 bedrooms, formal dining, living room, large laundry room with state of the art washer and dryer. Upstairs there is a large bonus living area upstairs, bedroom, and full bathroom. This home also features smart thermostats, which coupled with the newer construction, energy efficient appliances, make for lower energy bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR have any available units?
130 AUTUMN BLISS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR have?
Some of 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR currently offering any rent specials?
130 AUTUMN BLISS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR pet-friendly?
No, 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR offer parking?
No, 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR does not offer parking.
Does 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR have a pool?
No, 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR does not have a pool.
Does 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR have accessible units?
No, 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 AUTUMN BLISS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

