130 AUTUMN BLISS DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated microwave

This luxury home has 5 bedroom, 4 bath, with fenced in backyard, lake view, large screened in patio, recently built in 2016. The upgraded kitchen is stunning, spacious and modern, opening to the living room, featuring quartz countertops, tile floors, energy efficient appliances, side by side refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal. Most of the living areas of this home are on the ground floor, den, 4 bedrooms, formal dining, living room, large laundry room with state of the art washer and dryer. Upstairs there is a large bonus living area upstairs, bedroom, and full bathroom. This home also features smart thermostats, which coupled with the newer construction, energy efficient appliances, make for lower energy bills.