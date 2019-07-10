All apartments in Fruit Cove
1236 RIBBON RD

1236 Ribbon Road · No Longer Available
Location

1236 Ribbon Road, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Owner including Landscaping, and Turner Pest Control in this beautifu maintained 3/2 home in Gated Plantation Grove. Manned guard gate in beautiful Julington Creek Plantation with pool, exercise facility, water park and playground. Enjoy this open floor plan with separate dining room, and bonus room for den or office. Nice open living room with stainless LG appliances 1 year old,1 year old HVAC and split bedroom floor plan. Nice covered lanai for relaxing or grilling. You wont be disappointed in this home vacant and ready to go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 RIBBON RD have any available units?
1236 RIBBON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1236 RIBBON RD have?
Some of 1236 RIBBON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 RIBBON RD currently offering any rent specials?
1236 RIBBON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 RIBBON RD pet-friendly?
No, 1236 RIBBON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 1236 RIBBON RD offer parking?
Yes, 1236 RIBBON RD offers parking.
Does 1236 RIBBON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1236 RIBBON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 RIBBON RD have a pool?
Yes, 1236 RIBBON RD has a pool.
Does 1236 RIBBON RD have accessible units?
No, 1236 RIBBON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 RIBBON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1236 RIBBON RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 RIBBON RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1236 RIBBON RD has units with air conditioning.
