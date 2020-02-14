All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

1073 FLORA PARKE DR

1073 Flora Parke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1073 Flora Parke Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful home located in Julington Creek Plantation in a generously spaced neighborhood in between twin cul-de-sacs. A-rated school systems! Coretec LVP flooring, entire house just painted, separate dining and family rooms, and a cozy fireplace in the living room are just a few of the great features this home has to offer. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and lots of counter space, including a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. Large, fenced in back yard. Access to JCP fitness center/pools. Lawn service included:The service cuts the lawn, trim bushes and pick weeds out of the mulch beds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 FLORA PARKE DR have any available units?
1073 FLORA PARKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1073 FLORA PARKE DR have?
Some of 1073 FLORA PARKE DR's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1073 FLORA PARKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1073 FLORA PARKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 FLORA PARKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1073 FLORA PARKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 1073 FLORA PARKE DR offer parking?
No, 1073 FLORA PARKE DR does not offer parking.
Does 1073 FLORA PARKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1073 FLORA PARKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 FLORA PARKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 1073 FLORA PARKE DR has a pool.
Does 1073 FLORA PARKE DR have accessible units?
No, 1073 FLORA PARKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 FLORA PARKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1073 FLORA PARKE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1073 FLORA PARKE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1073 FLORA PARKE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

