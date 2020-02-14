1073 FLORA PARKE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Beautiful home located in Julington Creek Plantation in a generously spaced neighborhood in between twin cul-de-sacs. A-rated school systems! Coretec LVP flooring, entire house just painted, separate dining and family rooms, and a cozy fireplace in the living room are just a few of the great features this home has to offer. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and lots of counter space, including a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. Large, fenced in back yard. Access to JCP fitness center/pools. Lawn service included:The service cuts the lawn, trim bushes and pick weeds out of the mulch beds.