Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A LITTLE PIECE OF PARADISE! THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME IS FULLY FURNISHED EQUIPPED WITH EVERYTHING AND TASTEFULLY DECORATED. ENJOY THE BREATH TAKING ATLANTIC OCEAN VIEWS! HAVE MORNING COFFEE OR EVENING COCKTAIL ON THE 2ND FLOOR DECK OR YOUR PRIVATE BALCONY OFF OF THE MASTER BEDROOM. A MUST SEE! AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2019 FOR A LONG TERM RENTAL- OWNER WILL ENTERTAIN A 7-12 MONTH LEASE. SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED WITH A $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE.