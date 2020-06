Amenities

$500.00 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! This newly remodeled property is move in ready immediately. Great location in Down Town Fort Myers. 900 square feet of living space, community pool and laundry. The property also has a newly remodeled river side deck and gazebo with river/city views. Non-heated pool. Impact windows in all units. $500.00 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! WAIVED $50 APPLICATION FEE, WAIVED $100 MOVE IN FEE! Security deposit is based on credit ranging from $200 to one FULL months rent. Utilities not included. $25 parking on site (waitlist at this time) and off site $20 monthly. New carpets, kitchen and appliances as well as bathrooms.