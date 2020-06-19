9653 Hemingway LN

Amenities

First floor two bedroom two bath preserve view condo available in Colonial Country Club. This condo includes all kitchen appliances, an eat in kitchen, breakfast bar, washer and dryer hook up, screened in lanai overlooking the preserve, covered parking and large storage closet. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a master bathroom with a tub and shower combo. Community offers golf, social and fitness activities, community pool and plenty of walking trails. Located East of I-75 off Colonial Boulevard. Minutes away from I-75, shopping, dining, entertainment, stadiums, SWFL International Airport, and close to the beaches.