Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:20 AM

9653 Hemingway LN

9653 Hemingway Lane · (239) 936-1320
Location

9653 Hemingway Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Colonial Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3306 · Avail. now

$1,419

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
First floor two bedroom two bath preserve view condo available in Colonial Country Club. This condo includes all kitchen appliances, an eat in kitchen, breakfast bar, washer and dryer hook up, screened in lanai overlooking the preserve, covered parking and large storage closet. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a master bathroom with a tub and shower combo. Community offers golf, social and fitness activities, community pool and plenty of walking trails. Located East of I-75 off Colonial Boulevard. Minutes away from I-75, shopping, dining, entertainment, stadiums, SWFL International Airport, and close to the beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9653 Hemingway LN have any available units?
9653 Hemingway LN has a unit available for $1,419 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9653 Hemingway LN have?
Some of 9653 Hemingway LN's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9653 Hemingway LN currently offering any rent specials?
9653 Hemingway LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9653 Hemingway LN pet-friendly?
No, 9653 Hemingway LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 9653 Hemingway LN offer parking?
Yes, 9653 Hemingway LN does offer parking.
Does 9653 Hemingway LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9653 Hemingway LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9653 Hemingway LN have a pool?
Yes, 9653 Hemingway LN has a pool.
Does 9653 Hemingway LN have accessible units?
No, 9653 Hemingway LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9653 Hemingway LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 9653 Hemingway LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9653 Hemingway LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 9653 Hemingway LN does not have units with air conditioning.
