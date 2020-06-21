All apartments in Fort Myers
9016 Water Tupelo RD
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:16 PM

9016 Water Tupelo RD

9016 Water Tupelo Road · (239) 745-8903
Location

9016 Water Tupelo Road, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Reflection Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Reflection Isles offers a beautiful backyard with a lake view and screened in lanai. All tile flooring throughout the main living areas and laminate wood in the bedrooms, no carpet! This unit also has an attached one car garage. Enjoy all this community has to offer with its large exercise room, a resort style community pool, basketball court, playground and tennis court! Located off of Daniels Parkway just minutes to the Red Sox JetBlue Park, RSW, Whole Foods, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9016 Water Tupelo RD have any available units?
9016 Water Tupelo RD has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9016 Water Tupelo RD have?
Some of 9016 Water Tupelo RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9016 Water Tupelo RD currently offering any rent specials?
9016 Water Tupelo RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9016 Water Tupelo RD pet-friendly?
No, 9016 Water Tupelo RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 9016 Water Tupelo RD offer parking?
Yes, 9016 Water Tupelo RD does offer parking.
Does 9016 Water Tupelo RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9016 Water Tupelo RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9016 Water Tupelo RD have a pool?
Yes, 9016 Water Tupelo RD has a pool.
Does 9016 Water Tupelo RD have accessible units?
No, 9016 Water Tupelo RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9016 Water Tupelo RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9016 Water Tupelo RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9016 Water Tupelo RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9016 Water Tupelo RD does not have units with air conditioning.
