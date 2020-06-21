9016 Water Tupelo RD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Reflection Isles offers a beautiful backyard with a lake view and screened in lanai. All tile flooring throughout the main living areas and laminate wood in the bedrooms, no carpet! This unit also has an attached one car garage. Enjoy all this community has to offer with its large exercise room, a resort style community pool, basketball court, playground and tennis court! Located off of Daniels Parkway just minutes to the Red Sox JetBlue Park, RSW, Whole Foods, shopping and dining.